Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 7:00 am
Posted by Johnkendal on Wed Mar 06, 2019 7:00 am
For all those that entered the sweepstake at the Castile on Sat. No outright winner so the money was dropped off at the club yesterday and given to the Warrington Wolves Foundation
Thanks for the donations everyone
Post Wed Mar 06, 2019 7:08 am
Posted by Kevin Turvey on Wed Mar 06, 2019 7:08 am
What's Perpy? Is it like Wazza?

