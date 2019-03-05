What's happening with this? Given my absence from God's own county, this is my only Fax "fix" at the moment!
Full match from Widnes (no commentary). Leigh highlights, Batley highlights and full game, but that's it (apart from the interviews).
I did ask (purely from a selfish personal viewpoint) that the scores be omitted from the video titles - if the game was uploaded a day or two after the event, I'm able to keep off the Internet etc to wait and watch the game without knowing the result.
Is Fax TV still being sponsored by MM (BedzRus)? I know it's time consuming doing this sort of thing (and sometimes hard at away grounds), but match uploads shortly after each game would be great if possible?
Full match from Widnes (no commentary). Leigh highlights, Batley highlights and full game, but that's it (apart from the interviews).
I did ask (purely from a selfish personal viewpoint) that the scores be omitted from the video titles - if the game was uploaded a day or two after the event, I'm able to keep off the Internet etc to wait and watch the game without knowing the result.
Is Fax TV still being sponsored by MM (BedzRus)? I know it's time consuming doing this sort of thing (and sometimes hard at away grounds), but match uploads shortly after each game would be great if possible?