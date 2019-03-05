It has been announced that the triple header RL international bonanza at Eden Park, featuring Aussie v Tonga, Samoa v Fiji and GB v Kiwis is to be played on November 2nd......
...anyone care to guess what other sport might be having its World Cup Final that day, which in all probability will feature a Team from New Zealand?
I am in awe at the ineptness of the people that run RL.
...anyone care to guess what other sport might be having its World Cup Final that day, which in all probability will feature a Team from New Zealand?
I am in awe at the ineptness of the people that run RL.