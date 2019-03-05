WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - This sport never ceases to shoot itself in the foot....

Posted by Call Me God on Tue Mar 05, 2019 10:58 pm
It has been announced that the triple header RL international bonanza at Eden Park, featuring Aussie v Tonga, Samoa v Fiji and GB v Kiwis is to be played on November 2nd......
...anyone care to guess what other sport might be having its World Cup Final that day, which in all probability will feature a Team from New Zealand?

I am in awe at the ineptness of the people that run RL. :SHOOT:
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Posted by Bedfordshire Bronco on Tue Mar 05, 2019 11:18 pm
What's the timing like for the games against the final? It's in Japan right?

