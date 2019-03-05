WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T Curry

O/T Curry
Post Tue Mar 05, 2019 7:30 pm
Captain Hook
My brother is coming up for the Wigan match, staying in Winwick. Any recommendations for a curry house that side of town for pre/post match curry? TIA
Re: O/T Curry
Post Tue Mar 05, 2019 7:33 pm
rubber duckie
Ozmi is good facing the ground. The best curry house is Bombay 8 but you'll need a taxi for that.
Winwick is m62 jnc9....Bombay 8 is at the next jnc...8
Re: O/T Curry
Post Tue Mar 05, 2019 7:48 pm
karetaker
Ozmi or The Cottage best 2 in town.
Re: O/T Curry
Post Tue Mar 05, 2019 7:57 pm
Wires71
The Raj in Culcheth.
Re: O/T Curry
Post Tue Mar 05, 2019 8:00 pm
Captain Hook
Wires71 wrote:
The Raj in Culcheth.

Gets good write ups and very convenient (have to drive back to “Sowie”[!]) after.
Re: O/T Curry
Post Tue Mar 05, 2019 8:02 pm
Captain Hook
Bombay 8 gets very good write ups, may be worth the effort.
Re: O/T Curry
Post Tue Mar 05, 2019 8:09 pm
lefty goldblatt
Cinnamon Lounge (town hall gates) , for me, as someone who'd have curry for EVERY meal..... guess what I had for tea.
Tried Ozmi 2 weeks ago, not bad at all.

Don't know if it'll be open by then, but there's a new one opening soon, above Wilkie's Taven (Church Street) The Green Pepper
Re: O/T Curry
Post Tue Mar 05, 2019 8:18 pm
Captain Hook
I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that everyone on here has a different opinion!!
