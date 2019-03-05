WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rugby League Backchat - back on Thursday

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Rugby League Backchat - back on Thursday

Post a reply
Rugby League Backchat - back on Thursday
Post Tue Mar 05, 2019 6:08 pm
Posted by Rogues Gallery on Tue Mar 05, 2019 6:08 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 91
Rep Position: 42nd / 77,472
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30805
This should be interesting!!

http://www.totalrl.com/rugby-league-back-chat-returns/

HomeNewsRugby League Back Chat returns
Rugby League Back Chat returns
March 5, 2019 Total Rugby League



Rugby League Back Chat returns to Freesports TV in the UK this Thursday 7th March at 5pm.

Joining the show’s new regular host Matthew Shaw to discuss the big Rugby League issues this week are League Express editor Martyn Sadler, journalist Phil Caplan and former Super League CEO Maurice Lindsay.

The troubles continue at Leeds and now Wigan have caught the bug… meanwhile it’s full steam ahead for the London Broncos… Widnes are back on track as they come out of administration… and the Lions are to be unleashed at long last. All this and more on Back Chat this Thursday. Don’t miss it!

Rugby League Back Chat is sponsored by Total Rugby League.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Posted by Ashton Bears on Tue Mar 05, 2019 7:04 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 108th / 77,472
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 1099
Location: Around the three Sisters
What channel number

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alexa [Bot], apollosghost, Ashton Bears, Barrett was robbed, CM Punk, Cruncher, endoman, fosdyke99, Google [Bot], Itchy Arsenal, jaws1, KingRoss11, Large Paws, MadDogg, NickyKiss, Phuzzy, Pie Eyed, ShortArse, spartakmixtapes, SteveB46, SubjectNine, tedglen, tugglesf78, warrior1872, WARRIOR5 and 230 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,854,6831,83877,4724,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 7th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Fri 8th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
ST. HELENS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Fri 8th Mar 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Sat 9th Mar 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
TORONTO
Sat 9th Mar 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
SALFORD
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
SLXXIV
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL KR
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
WIDNES VIKINGS
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
BRADFORD BULLS
Sun 10th Mar 15:00
 CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SHEFFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)