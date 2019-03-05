Could be the biggest game of the season if we donâ€™t get our 2 points back today. Both teams really struggling and canâ€™t see this one being a spectacle for the sky cameras, with up to 5 players back can expect to see us play something like
Hardaker
Manfredi
Gildart
Sarginson
Davies
Williams
Sammut
Flower
Powell
Bullock
Isa
Greenwood
Oâ€™loughlin
Navarette
Clubb
Hamlin
Lealuai
Hardaker
Manfredi
Gildart
Sarginson
Davies
Williams
Sammut
Flower
Powell
Bullock
Isa
Greenwood
Oâ€™loughlin
Navarette
Clubb
Hamlin
Lealuai