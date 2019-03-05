Can't find the thread from last year will post these when Hull players are involved here.
Tries from Doncaster v Workington including 2 from Miloudi, the first of which is curently in the running for the try of the round on the Our League app. Also should be noted Danny Langtree got the man of the Match in this game (and in my opinion by some distance)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54xC6KOIHAQ
