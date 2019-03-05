WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Doncaster Highlights

Doncaster Highlights
Post Tue Mar 05, 2019 1:47 pm
Posted by Jemmo on Tue Mar 05, 2019 1:47 pm
Jemmo User avatar
Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 17000
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
Can't find the thread from last year will post these when Hull players are involved here.

Tries from Doncaster v Workington including 2 from Miloudi, the first of which is curently in the running for the try of the round on the Our League app. Also should be noted Danny Langtree got the man of the Match in this game (and in my opinion by some distance)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54xC6KOIHAQ

