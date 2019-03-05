WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Castleford

Squad for Castleford
Tue Mar 05, 2019 12:28 pm
Winslade's Offload on Tue Mar 05, 2019 12:28 pm
Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker, Ben Westwood


Hmm, well it's the same squad, but will it be the same team ? Has SP got the naughty team from last week doing a repeat performance until they get it right, or is he going to put some fresh legs on the field in the shape of Bennie and Walker ?
Tue Mar 05, 2019 12:33 pm
Winslade's Offload on Tue Mar 05, 2019 12:33 pm
I am going to guess that Westwood will be back for Tasi and Walker will be included to give Clark a rest during the game (and with one eye on next week's game).

