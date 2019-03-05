Back home this week after our not so jolly 'oliday in the South of France. Time for Steve Price and the boys to regroup, move on, step up a gear and maybe catch a pass as we entertain Castleford at the Halliwell jones this Thursday. Who will prevail the Primrose and Blue or the Cider Lolly Orange of Cas,,,you decide?
Good luck
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Hull FC v Leeds
St Helens v London
Wigan v Huddersfield
Catalans v Salford
Wakefield v Hull KR
Good luck
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Castleford
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Hull FC v Leeds
St Helens v London
Wigan v Huddersfield
Catalans v Salford
Wakefield v Hull KR