Kyle Wood v Leeds NFA
Post Mon Mar 04, 2019 11:03 pm
Posted by Dunkirk Spirit on Mon Mar 04, 2019 11:03 pm
MATCH REVIEW PANEL MINUTES 04/03/2019 - MATTERS CONSIDERED
Case Number:

ON/204/19
Name:
Kyle Wood






Club and shirt number:
Wakefield; 9
Match:

Leeds v Wakefield

Competition and Date:
Super League; 1st March 2019
Report received from:

Referee; On Report
Details of allegation:
Dangerous Contact in the 5th minute (Merrin)


Decision:
NFA

Details of Charge / Reason for NFA:
Player does not adopt grip to apply pressure to neck of opponent as opponent goes to ground. Other tacklers lock player into contact as player demonstrates reasonable efforts to allow opponents head through the tackle.E
Re: Kyle Wood v Leeds NFA
Post Mon Mar 04, 2019 11:07 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Mon Mar 04, 2019 11:07 pm
Watching itblive it didn't look dangerous.
