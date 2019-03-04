This week's results
Week 4
Salford 4 St Helens 26 - St Helens by 22
Castleford 32 Hull KR 16 - Castleford by 16
Leeds 18 Wakefield 35 - Wakefield by 17
Catalans 23 Warrington 22 - Catalans by 1
Huddersfield 8 Hull FC 28 - Hull FC by 20
London 18 Wigan 16 - London by 2
This week's scores
5 BRK, KingRoss11, Mattyhobson6, Sarahgrhino, Southstander.com
4 ALAW, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Rhinos69, Tad Rhino
3 Ant1, Biff Tannen, Bigdave1904, Carisma HFC, Clearwing, Dave1612, Deanos Rhinos, Dozy, Ducknumber1, Frosties, Highbury Rhino, Jamie101, John Boy 13, Rhino46, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Rotherhamrhino, Steamy, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, Tigertot, Xykojen
2 JMT, LJ54, Loiner81, Steve Slippery Morris
Overall table
25 Rhinos_bish
24 ALAW
23 Biff Tannen, Jamie101, Taxi4stevesmith
22 BRK, Finglas, KingRoss11
21 Deanos Rhinos, FoxyRhino, Rhinos69, Tad Rhino
20 Dozy, John Boy 13, Loiner81, Sarahgrhino, Steamy
19 Rhino-Mark, Rotherhamrhino, Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back
18 Bigdave1904, LJ54, Southstander.com
17 Carisma HFC, Clearwing, Ducknumber1, JMT, Tigertot
16 Dave1612, Mattyhobson6
15 Rhino46
14 Xykojen
13 Ant1, Frosties, Highbury Rhino
11 Otleyrhino
10 Broad Ings Warrior
9 Cuppabrew
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Warrington (WAR) v Castleford (CAS)
Hull FC (HFC) v Leeds (LEE)
St Helens (STH) v London (LON)
Wigan (WIG) v Huddersfield (HUD)
Catalans (CAT) v Salford (SAL)
Wakefield (WAK) v Hull KR (HKR)
Good luck
