Pretty short turnaround between KR and FC games.
Arundel, Jowitt and Crowther all played on D/R for Newcastle.
I would use them all over the next 2 games to keep the squad fresh.
Personally I would play all w
3 against Hull K R.
Would also play Arundel against the Airlie Birds, to give Bill TUPOU a rest against the Robins and Reece Lyne a break against Hull FC.
Keeps the squad with Super League game time and gives bodies a rest from to much game time.
Perhaps Jordan can cover for Woody in the Hull K R game as the latter is doing mega minutes at the moment.
Arundel, Jowitt and Crowther all played on D/R for Newcastle.
I would use them all over the next 2 games to keep the squad fresh.
Personally I would play all w
3 against Hull K R.
Would also play Arundel against the Airlie Birds, to give Bill TUPOU a rest against the Robins and Reece Lyne a break against Hull FC.
Keeps the squad with Super League game time and gives bodies a rest from to much game time.
Perhaps Jordan can cover for Woody in the Hull K R game as the latter is doing mega minutes at the moment.