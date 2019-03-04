WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next 2 games

Post Mon Mar 04, 2019 6:05 pm
Posted by ricardo07 on Mon Mar 04, 2019 6:05 pm
Pretty short turnaround between KR and FC games.

Arundel, Jowitt and Crowther all played on D/R for Newcastle.

I would use them all over the next 2 games to keep the squad fresh.

Personally I would play all w
3 against Hull K R.

Would also play Arundel against the Airlie Birds, to give Bill TUPOU a rest against the Robins and Reece Lyne a break against Hull FC.

Keeps the squad with Super League game time and gives bodies a rest from to much game time.

Perhaps Jordan can cover for Woody in the Hull K R game as the latter is doing mega minutes at the moment.
Post Mon Mar 04, 2019 6:30 pm
Posted by PopTart on Mon Mar 04, 2019 6:30 pm
They've only played 4 games. I don't think we need to rest players yet. We need to win both those games.

Best team plays against KR.
Best team taking injuries and niggles in to consideration plays against Hull
