Mon Mar 04, 2019 3:48 pm
wrencat1873
wrencat1873 User avatar
After the superb performance on Friday, I wish there was a game every day but, alas, we have to wait until Sunday, for the visit of KR.
Both clubs have 4 points on the board, although you could argue that, after the first round reverse against London, Trinity's form has been rather better and Trinty will go into the game as favourites.
Barring injury, it would be harsh to make any changes to Friday's side but, if England and Randall are fit, they will be pushing like hell for a place in the 17.
More of the same should be enough but, take KR lightly and we will come second.

No point in beating Leeds on their own patch if we cant back it up.

28 - 14 to Trin and if the forecast is anything like, it should be a great crowd, with KR sure to bring at least 3000 :wink: and it's not on TV so, hopefully the home gate will be further boosted by the pub dwellers.

Come on Trin !

