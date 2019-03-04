WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 6

2019 Predictions League â€“ Week 6
Post Mon Mar 04, 2019 3:43 pm
Posted by le penguin on Mon Mar 04, 2019 3:43 pm
le penguin
Toulouse at home this week, so entries in by 2.30pm Saturday please. Here are this weekâ€™s fixtures:

Toulouse vs Toronto
Batley vs Bulls
Featherstone vs Sheffield
Halifax vs Dewsbury
Rochdale vs York
Swinton vs Leigh
Barrow vs Widnes

BONUS: Total number of points scored in this weekâ€™s games? (within 20 points either way gets the spoils)
Posted by le penguin on Mon Mar 04, 2019 3:46 pm
le penguin
Toulouse vs Toronto ..................... Toronto by 6
Batley vs Bulls ............................ Bulls by 8
Featherstone vs Sheffield ............. Fev by 10
Halifax vs Dewsbury .................... Fax by 14
Rochdale vs York ......................... York by 12
Swinton vs Leigh ......................... Leigh by 12
Barrow vs Widnes ........................ Widnes by 18

BONUS: 271
Posted by alex 0604 on Mon Mar 04, 2019 3:54 pm
alex 0604
Toulouse vs Toronto ..................... Toronto by 8
Batley vs Bulls ............................ Bulls by 4
Featherstone vs Sheffield ............. Sheffield by 6
Halifax vs Dewsbury .................... Fax by 12
Rochdale vs York ......................... York by 18
Swinton vs Leigh ......................... Leigh by 16
Barrow vs Widnes ........................ Widnes by 22

BONUS: 250
Posted by Scarey71 on Mon Mar 04, 2019 3:56 pm
Scarey71
Toulouse vs Toronto ..................... Toronto by 16
Batley vs Bulls ............................ Bulls by 12
Featherstone vs Sheffield ............. Fev by 2
Halifax vs Dewsbury .................... Fax by 4
Rochdale vs York ......................... York by 20
Swinton vs Leigh ......................... Leigh by 6
Barrow vs Widnes ........................ Widnes by 14

BONUS: 201

