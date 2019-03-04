I would have this as a "really can't afford to lose" than a must win. If we lose this then that's 4 in a row with Widnes and Leigh to come. With the league so tight we could find ourselves suddenly in the relegation zone. Fans become restless and the wheels start to come off etc
Batley have been poor. I've been banging on all season we need to come out and not have so much respect for the opposition. Come out and lay a marker down like York do. We start off slow, inevitably their crowd and players lift and make things difficult for ourselves. I really want us to have an attitide of "we're going to put a score on you today"
