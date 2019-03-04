WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Coventry Bears (Home) - Challenge Cup - Friday 8 March 2019

Posted by Wanderer on Mon Mar 04, 2019 11:09 am
The Dons regained winning ways with a hard fought 20-10 victory over Workington Town with two long range tries being the difference between two fairly matched teams. A very welcome result after the previous weeks lacklustre performance.

This coming weekend sees a break from league action and a Friday evening home Challenge Cup Round Three tie against Coventry Bears, coached by former Dons academy full back Tom Tsang.

Coventry have 4 league points, the same as the Dons, following victories over West Wales Raiders and Newcastle Thunder but suffered defeat at Keighley yesterday.

Richard Horne has indicated that trialists Stafanos Bastas and Lee Registe may come in to contention for this fixture with no dual registration availability and a number of senior players still injured, although Jordan Howden may be available after missing the Workington fixture.

Stafanos Bastas is a prop forward and Greek international who spent last season with Hemel Stags, whilst Lee Registe is a winger who has represented England Universities and is a former Rochdale Mayfield colleague of Matty Chrimes and Callum Ogden.

Round Three 2018:
Doncaster 82 Myton Warriors 6
Coventry Bears 42 Distington 12

