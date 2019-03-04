WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Andre Savelio

Mon Mar 04, 2019 9:37 am
Lord Tony Smith
According to the League Express he's being offered to SL clubs. Should we be interested in taking him back?
Mon Mar 04, 2019 9:40 am
matt_wire
Have we not brought enough in?
Mon Mar 04, 2019 10:10 am
Dezzies_right_hook
Not sure, he has ability for sure but been out a long time and I get the feeling he will always be on the look out for a better contract elsewhere
Mon Mar 04, 2019 10:11 am
Lord Tony Smith
I'd sooner Andre over Tasi or Sita.

