Neil's Notes v Sewinton
Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 9:00 pm
Posted by taxman on Sun Mar 03, 2019 9:00 pm
IGNORE

At 10 nil down at half time after last weeks fog bound game at Featherstone things looked bleat. We were more competitive in the 2nd half even though after getting to within 4 we went behind again by 10.In the last quarter though there was a cense of urgency particularly when Simon Grix went back on. Once again we had the safe boot of Steve Tyrer along with his 2 tries to go with James Saltonstall double to get out of jail. On a slippery surface Swinton scored 3 tries with kicks with 2 to us and also in the last 4 minutes Swinton could have taken the points but just failed with another kick through to the try line.
Fittingly James Saltonstall took the Shay Lounge and sponsors MOM and the 3 points with 2nd and 2 to Simon Grix who also took the Hitman award with Steve Tyrer 3rd with 1 point.
The first draw in Club 1873 takes place in the Shay Lounge after next weeks game against Dewsbury. Numbers so far are 131 compared to 144 last season. Still chance to renew or make a member as I will be in the Shay Lounge and in front of the East Stand next week. With 9 draws of £25 and £20 vouchers on offer plus a season ticket for 2020 for the final draw well worth the £10.
The half time draw winning number at Sundays game for £186 was 9178.
It has now been confirmed we are the final game on the Saturday evening against Bradford at the Summer Bash. It is proposed the supporters away travel coach leaves at 1.00pm to see the Toronto v Toulouse game at 3.00pm and York v Featherstone at 5.15pm or to get some free time in Blackpool prior to our game. Cost is £14 adults and juniors £7
Neil
07714488080
neilarber43@gmail.com

