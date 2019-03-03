WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - To go....

To go....
Sun Mar 03, 2019 6:00 pm
The_Enforcer
The_Enforcer
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
The time has come for sentiment to go out of the window. Edwards must clarify his position and if he doesnt want to come just write him off and either let Lam have the job full time with a new squad or bring in a new coach. All this Edwards malarkey is pathetic.

OUT

Escare - A luxury that we cant afford in the salary cap era
One of Marshall/Davies/Burgess or Manfredi. We do not need 4 first choice wingers.
Sammut - Embarrassing signing
Tommy - Past it
Clubb - Never really had it/past it
Gildart - not big enough
Farrell or Greenwood - Take your pick, we cant have two second rows on big money that can only play down the left.
Powell - Not good enough in attack
Hamlin - What exactly is his position? Hes too small for prop and doesnt have the handling for 13.
Tautai - A dozen good games in how many years?

IN

A big, strong running centre that can punch holes
A world class halfback - This is a must, most important position in team.
2 big tough, aggressive props with experience
A second row that can play down the right and has decent size.
A Hooker that can actually do more than just just tackle and pass the ball.
Re: To go....
Sun Mar 03, 2019 6:10 pm
Wigg'n
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Knee-jerk reactions aside we definitely should’ve won but we did have 7-9 first-team players injured.

Hooker has to be number one priority though. Powell offers as much as Logan Tomkins did and we moved him on.

New half probably isn’t going to happen unless GW goes to the NRL, we signed Sammut for 2 years :roll:
Re: To go....
Sun Mar 03, 2019 6:16 pm
The_Enforcer
The_Enforcer
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Sep 26, 2010 6:02 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
Knee-jerk reactions aside we definitely should’ve won but we did have 7-9 first-team players injured.

Hooker has to be number one priority though. Powell offers as much as Logan Tomkins did and we moved him on.

New half probably isn’t going to happen unless GW goes to the NRL, we signed Sammut for 2 years :roll:


Not a knee jerk reaction, we lost to London!

Obviously you can do all of the above in one swoop but it must be implemented over the next few years as and when contracts allow.
Re: To go....
Sun Mar 03, 2019 6:33 pm
WARRIOR5
WARRIOR5
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Jul 13, 2016 7:44 pm
The_Enforcer wrote:
The time has come for sentiment to go out of the window. Edwards must clarify his position and if he doesnt want to come just write him off and either let Lam have the job full time with a new squad or bring in a new coach. All this Edwards malarkey is pathetic.

OUT

Escare - A luxury that we cant afford in the salary cap era
One of Marshall/Davies/Burgess or Manfredi. We do not need 4 first choice wingers.
Sammut - Embarrassing signing
Tommy - Past it
Clubb - Never really had it/past it
Gildart - not big enough
Farrell or Greenwood - Take your pick, we cant have two second rows on big money that can only play down the left.
Powell - Not good enough in attack
Hamlin - What exactly is his position? Hes too small for prop and doesnt have the handling for 13.
Tautai - A dozen good games in how many years?

IN

A big, strong running centre that can punch holes
A world class halfback - This is a must, most important position in team.
2 big tough, aggressive props with experience
A second row that can play down the right and has decent size.
A Hooker that can actually do more than just just tackle and pass the ball.


As poor as we played today, I can’t help but feel this is a bit OTT. Some of the points I agree with, but you’re basically wanting to wipe out half the team...

Sammut has played two games and last week was impressive, agreed less so today. But it’s a bit early to decide he isn’t any good, remember Pat Richards?

Injuries are currently showing why it’s good to have a number of wingers hence why Escare was on the wing today. I can’t imagine Davies/Marshall are contributing as much to the cap as a replacement of their quality would cost.

Clubb, one of Wigan’s best today.

Gildart, sometimes makes the wrong decision but still one of the best centres in the comp. Let’s not quickly forget what he did to Barba last season... in fact, I’m about 90% sure his try scoring record is better than Regan Grace’s... a winger.

Greenwood should be nowhere near a list of people “to go”. It’s about this point it was difficult to continue reading.

Hamlin has been very strong so far this season and one of the only reasons we even took last week to golden point.

Powell/Tautai, I do agree though.

Whilst we certainly are struggling and change is needed, wiping out half the team including some very good players is not the answer.
Re: To go....
Sun Mar 03, 2019 6:38 pm
hengirl
hengirl
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
I agree over the wingers having 4 is a luxury so with Escare he’s not good enough in any one position,Navarette too looks nothing again,Hamlin is an odd one though I’d keep for bit longer yet
Re: To go....
Sun Mar 03, 2019 6:40 pm
NickyKiss
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Whilst there’s a couple of players we could clearly move on, what we really need to do is get some stability in to the place and nail down exactly what’s happening with Shaun Edwards and not let it drag on.
Re: To go....
Sun Mar 03, 2019 6:42 pm
RichieS
RichieS
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Jul 14, 2017 8:33 am
NickyKiss wrote:
Whilst there’s a couple of players we could clearly move on, what we really need to do is get some stability in to the place and nail down exactly what’s happening with Shaun Edwards and not let it drag on.


The Edwards dilemma will drag on longer than naming a replacement after SW announced he was leaving...

