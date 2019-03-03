Without going over the top I canâ€™t help feeling we have been here before in 2006. WCC has gone, you can no doubt write off the League Leaders shield even at this point in the season. Top five playoffs? We look way off that at the moment.
We are very beatable at the moment, yet again the half time team talk had no effect and we concede straight after.
Thereâ€™s only one man to blame for that and it isnâ€™t Edwards. As awful as we are under Lam I think Iâ€™d be happier if he was offered a 3 year contract. At least we would know where we stand.
Iâ€™ve been unhappy with the arrangement from the off and just couldnâ€™t see how things could go well this year. To lose your two best players and your coach and react to that by appointing a temporary coach and signing players of a lesser standing always looked like suicide.
Strange, isnâ€™t it? IL has by and large got it right but this is looking like a right balls up atm.
