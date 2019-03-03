WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Feels like 2006 all over again.

Feels like 2006 all over again.
Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 4:49 pm
MattyB on Sun Mar 03, 2019 4:49 pm
MattyB User avatar
Without going over the top I canâ€™t help feeling we have been here before in 2006. WCC has gone, you can no doubt write off the League Leaders shield even at this point in the season. Top five playoffs? We look way off that at the moment.

We are very beatable at the moment, yet again the half time team talk had no effect and we concede straight after.

Itâ€™s going to be a long season.
Re: Feels like 2006 all over again.
Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 4:51 pm
NickyKiss on Sun Mar 03, 2019 4:51 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Weâ€™re in total limbo as feared with this ridiculous interim coach plan. In my mind Edwards is giving us the perfect opportunity to dump it and sort something more long term.
Re: Feels like 2006 all over again.
Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 4:58 pm
jinkin jimmy on Sun Mar 03, 2019 4:58 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
Weâ€™re in total limbo as feared with this ridiculous interim coach plan. In my mind Edwards is giving us the perfect opportunity to dump it and sort something more long term.

Thereâ€™s only one man to blame for that and it isnâ€™t Edwards. As awful as we are under Lam I think Iâ€™d be happier if he was offered a 3 year contract. At least we would know where we stand.
Re: Feels like 2006 all over again.
Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 5:00 pm
Pieman on Sun Mar 03, 2019 5:00 pm
Pieman User avatar
least in 2006 we had an ambitious owner
Re: Feels like 2006 all over again.
Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 5:02 pm
NickyKiss on Sun Mar 03, 2019 5:02 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Thereâ€™s only one man to blame for that and it isnâ€™t Edwards. As awful as we are under Lam I think Iâ€™d be happier if he was offered a 3 year contract. At least we would know where we stand.


Iâ€™ve been unhappy with the arrangement from the off and just couldnâ€™t see how things could go well this year. To lose your two best players and your coach and react to that by appointing a temporary coach and signing players of a lesser standing always looked like suicide.
Re: Feels like 2006 all over again.
Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 5:05 pm
jinkin jimmy on Sun Mar 03, 2019 5:05 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
Iâ€™ve been unhappy with the arrangement from the off and just couldnâ€™t see how things could go well this year. To lose your two best players and your coach and react to that by appointing a temporary coach and signing players of a lesser standing always looked like suicide.

Strange, isnâ€™t it? IL has by and large got it right but this is looking like a right balls up atm.
Re: Feels like 2006 all over again.
Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 5:08 pm
bazdev on Sun Mar 03, 2019 5:08 pm
Trimming the wage bill by half a million quid (allegedly) this season was always going to mean a struggle.

