Dewsbury v Toronto
Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 4:04 pm
Clearwing on Sun Mar 03, 2019 4:04 pm
Have to say, Dewsbury have been f***ing excellent in the 1st half. Hope they can see out the win though suspect they may tire.
Re: Dewsbury v Toronto
Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 4:23 pm
northmanchesterdevil on Sun Mar 03, 2019 4:23 pm
I suspect so. But even still they have defended like Trojans. Is it just me or should Darcy lussick have been sent off for a shoulder to the head? At least twice...
Re: Dewsbury v Toronto
Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 5:05 pm
ChampagneSuperRovers on Sun Mar 03, 2019 5:05 pm
Any evidence of this spitting accusation? Sky didn't show it and it was all hushed away quickly wasn't it? Felt Dewsbury would have crashed over and won.

Surely the final moments wernt construed for our Canadian friends to win was it? Surely not?!!

Rams better team without doubt. Sykes was great but that kick out on the full was criminal at 17-10 . Cost the game.
Skysports.com wrote: 'There was still time for Murrell to knock over a drop-goal into the sea of delirious red and white behind the posts. The Black and Whites were already heading disconsolately home'.

