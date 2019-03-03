WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - administration

Board index Championship Widnes Vikings administration

Post a reply
administration
Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 11:47 am
Posted by edinburgh yorkie on Sun Mar 03, 2019 11:47 am
edinburgh yorkie Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 17
Rep Position: 104th / 77,465
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 14, 2009 11:34 am
Posts: 1041
Location: edinburgh
sorry to hear about the the toils your club are in.yuor club doesnâ€™t deserve it.i hope the way you are all pulling together to keep the club afloat is successful.hope to to see you back in super league in the not too distant future.a hull fc fan.
born in airlie str,1939.german landmine that fell on boulevard,also blew up half of our house.thats why i dont like germans.not because they blew our house and boulevard up,but because the gerry pillock was aiming for craven park.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Stockwell & Smales and 14 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Widnes Vikings




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,853,3341,56477,4654,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
TOULOUSE
TODAY 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
TORONTO
TODAY 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON LIONS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
YORK
v
LEIGH
TODAY 15:00
 CH
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
DONCASTER
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
COVENTRY BEARS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
HUNSLET
v
WEST WALES
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
CRUSADERS
v
OLDHAM
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)