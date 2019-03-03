Obviously a great win for us like everyone has said, we really are a joy to watch when we click in attack like that. I must admit I wasn't sure about bringing Broughy back, but I have been impressed with him generally so far, and he's a very fit 36 year old, so if he keeps his hunger and desire, we could maybe get another couple of seasons out of him. Just a thought on Kyle Wood, who has been outstanding for me, I think we are a better team when he's on the field, no disrespect to Tyler, and that brings me to my point, when he's fit, does he come straight back into the team, or even the 17?! I'm not sure, Pauli is already back, Kirmond will probably be available next week, obviously hopefully Ashurst is not too bad, so that could determine whether Kirmond comes back. I know Woody playing 80 for consecutive games is gonna fatigue him eventually, and the Easter programme still to come, but i'm just not sure if Randell comes straight back. Are we a better team when he plays........??