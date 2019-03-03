WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Selection headaches?

Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 11:17 am
Wildmoggy on Sun Mar 03, 2019 11:17 am
Joined: Mon May 11, 2015 12:25 pm
Obviously a great win for us like everyone has said, we really are a joy to watch when we click in attack like that. I must admit I wasn't sure about bringing Broughy back, but I have been impressed with him generally so far, and he's a very fit 36 year old, so if he keeps his hunger and desire, we could maybe get another couple of seasons out of him. Just a thought on Kyle Wood, who has been outstanding for me, I think we are a better team when he's on the field, no disrespect to Tyler, and that brings me to my point, when he's fit, does he come straight back into the team, or even the 17?! I'm not sure, Pauli is already back, Kirmond will probably be available next week, obviously hopefully Ashurst is not too bad, so that could determine whether Kirmond comes back. I know Woody playing 80 for consecutive games is gonna fatigue him eventually, and the Easter programme still to come, but i'm just not sure if Randell comes straight back. Are we a better team when he plays........?? :?
Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 11:48 am
Upanunder on Sun Mar 03, 2019 11:48 am
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
9 has to be the most energy sapping position on the field when you consider the number of tackles they have to make and their contribution at ahb.
Woody is a 20-30 minute peak performance player, after which he starts to lose his edge, the idea he'll get fatigued eventually over a few back to back 80's is not quite the point, that's why we have 2 9's to spell throughout the game.
He's doing excellently, but he ain't full throttle for 80 already, who is ?
We are definitely a better team when Tyler plays, he offers something different at 9, he is much more a physical presence in defense as well as the usual bread and butter stuff and it makes sense to have that position occupied with a fresh player.
Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 12:17 pm
Mr Bliss on Sun Mar 03, 2019 12:17 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
They are quite different hookers and therefore the game varies depending who is on the pitch, which makes us less easy to read.
