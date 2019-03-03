I have to say having watched your game against Leeds, that i was thoroughly entertained by your brand of rugby as a neutral. Great to actually watch the wings being used as often as they can be, and in Tupou you have a centre who knows exactly how to attack and cut a defence apart, i'd swap him for stutterstep Cudjoe in an instant. It's also good to see Danny enjoying his rugby again. It was exactly the right decision for us (Hudds) to let him go, but you are a better rugby team at the moment and he can do his thing while others do the rest of the halfback duties.
Bravo, keep it up! But not so much against us please!
