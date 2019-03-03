WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TJ & Bill Arthur

Sun Mar 03, 2019 11:06 am
TrinTrin
TrinTrin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Just because in an interview you say with no disrespect it then permits you to say what you should not - then that does not entitle you to exercise disrespect by encouraging actions on that point of view, in fact it's carrying out the undermining he is intending & promoting !
Good on Tom for his reaction & Chester's reaction.
Over to you guys, as I am a little fed up with snide suggestions of our performing stars being open to suggested moves away ?
Up the Trin !
Sun Mar 03, 2019 11:23 am
Wildmoggy
Wildmoggy
Strong-running second rower
TrinTrin wrote:
Just because in an interview you say with no disrespect it then permits you to say what you should not - then that does not entitle you to exercise disrespect by encouraging actions on that point of view, in fact it's carrying out the undermining he is intending & promoting !
Good on Tom for his reaction & Chester's reaction.
Over to you guys, as I am a little fed up with snide suggestions of our performing stars being open to suggested moves away ?
Up the Trin !


I suppose we still suffer from that 'little old Wakefield' mentality. The best thing that this group of players can do is go on and actually win something.......over to you boys!! :D
Sun Mar 03, 2019 11:41 am
PopTart
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network
He asked a question and TJ answered it. I don't have a problem with that.
It's only a small number of clubs that have won the GF so he could asked that question to most of Super League.

It's disrespectful if they keep asking.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Sun Mar 03, 2019 11:47 am
FickleFingerOfFate
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Tom gave a good answer to a 'fishing' question.
As a whole if SL is to flourish, all the club's need to be strong, not just the top 4 or 5, after all that's the name of the competition, Super League, not Super Top 4 or 5?
Sun Mar 03, 2019 11:50 am
TrinTrin
TrinTrin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
It's also undermining during matches to keep saying hot property rather than giving the accolades he & the club deserves, if he was at another club they would not use the constant barage of not property but Dave about him & the club, all I would like is parity !
Sun Mar 03, 2019 11:59 am
Clearwing
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Didn't see it. If he implied a move to another SL club as a means for TJ to improve himself, that would be disrespectful. If he meant the NRL then that's maybe more acceptable and could even be construed as a compliment.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

“Leeds just wander around looking like they’re doing nothing” (Jon Wilkin)

"Jon Wilkin's tight pants and coffee shop have not helped him to see the bigger picture or allowed him to get a firm grip on reality." (leeds owl)
Sun Mar 03, 2019 12:03 pm
wakefieldwall
wakefieldwall
Cheeky half-back
Poor from a broadcaster. Parrallel attitude to the halfwit Leeds supporters who said ‘no ambition’ when he signed his last contract.

Would love to win something to shove in the pundits faces.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Sun Mar 03, 2019 12:10 pm
Mr Bliss
Mr Bliss
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Whilst watching On Sky I thought that It was like Man United v some mid table Swedish part time team or England v Faroe Islands.


Really pleased I cancelled my Sky sports.
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Image
Sun Mar 03, 2019 12:13 pm
Lupsetbull
Lupsetbull
Mr Bliss wrote:
Whilst watching On Sky I thought that It was like Man United v some mid table Swedish part time team or England v Faroe Islands.


Really pleased I cancelled my Sky sports.

So you cancelled it after watching sky doh!!!!!!

