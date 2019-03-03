WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - SKY yesterday

Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 10:23 am
Posted by TrevLovesJanice on Sun Mar 03, 2019 10:23 am
IGNORE

Pretty poor that SKY didn't cover the first 5 minutes of the Catalans game yesterday, due to some over-running south african rugby union game (in which nothing happened in those last five minutes).

They then had the audacity to run bloody adverts before going over to the RL - during which Catalans scored. To add insult to injury the commentator said " just in case you missed it, Catalans have scored".

Of course we bloody missed it you muppet !

[rant over]
Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 10:30 am
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sun Mar 03, 2019 10:30 am
IGNORE

It was a poor performance by Sky. But those of us not living in England saw and heard the whole game. Nevertheless I found the interruption of the commentary to inform the English viewers what had happened downright annoying as well.

At least I have the compensation of knowing that Trevor loves Janice.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!
Re: SKY yesterday
Post Sun Mar 03, 2019 10:32 am
Posted by Clearwing on Sun Mar 03, 2019 10:32 am
IGNORE

It was shown in full on the FTA Sky channel - Arena, is it called? Regardless, they should have pointed viewers in that direction.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

“Leeds just wander around looking like they’re doing nothing” (Jon Wilkin)

"Jon Wilkin's tight pants and coffee shop have not helped him to see the bigger picture or allowed him to get a firm grip on reality." (leeds owl)

