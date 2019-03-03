Pretty poor that SKY didn't cover the first 5 minutes of the Catalans game yesterday, due to some over-running south african rugby union game (in which nothing happened in those last five minutes).
They then had the audacity to run bloody adverts before going over to the RL - during which Catalans scored. To add insult to injury the commentator said " just in case you missed it, Catalans have scored".
Of course we bloody missed it you muppet !
[rant over]
They then had the audacity to run bloody adverts before going over to the RL - during which Catalans scored. To add insult to injury the commentator said " just in case you missed it, Catalans have scored".
Of course we bloody missed it you muppet !
[rant over]