Sat Mar 02, 2019 9:49 pm
giddyupoldfella
Not much chat on this, it's all gone quiet since we won.

No offence to Hudds, but they don't look good on paper.
It's always tough away from home and they're gonna be desperate and determined to get their first win, but we should be winning this game looking at the two teams.

Come on ye Hull!
Sat Mar 02, 2019 9:51 pm
Hasbag
Think we will do enough to get the win. Just never feel comfortable in the build up to a game like this. Would be typical Hull to grind a great win away at Wigan and then go to a team who hasn't yet won a game and get beaten.
I'm predicting a win but in a closer game then we would all like.

