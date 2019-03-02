Not much chat on this, it's all gone quiet since we won.
No offence to Hudds, but they don't look good on paper.
It's always tough away from home and they're gonna be desperate and determined to get their first win, but we should be winning this game looking at the two teams.
Come on ye Hull!
