So a new consortium, or the same consortium taking Widnes on at a much reduced cost !
Good to see Widnes saved & though it might be a tough road back initially I feel they will make it, albeit on a much more sustainable level.
Apparently the playing roster was ringfenced & though we might see some movement over the coming months it looks as though the squad will be kept in the main rather than a complete fire sale seen by ourselves.
