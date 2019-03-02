WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Widnes saved in double quick time !

Widnes saved in double quick time !
Post Sat Mar 02, 2019 8:34 pm
Posted by Ste100Centurions on Sat Mar 02, 2019 8:34 pm
So a new consortium, or the same consortium taking Widnes on at a much reduced cost !
Good to see Widnes saved & though it might be a tough road back initially I feel they will make it, albeit on a much more sustainable level.

Apparently the playing roster was ringfenced & though we might see some movement over the coming months it looks as though the squad will be kept in the main rather than a complete fire sale seen by ourselves.

