Tommy Robinson / Panodrama
Post Sat Mar 02, 2019 7:10 pm
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Sat Mar 02, 2019 7:10 pm
My Mate Ronnie User avatar
Has anyone on here seen the documentary made by Tommy ?

Did anyone go to the protest at Media City in Salford?
Re: Tommy Robinson / Panodrama
Post Sat Mar 02, 2019 7:22 pm
Posted by King Street Cat on Sat Mar 02, 2019 7:22 pm
King Street Cat User avatar
What's our Tommeh been up to now? Or should I say what's Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon been up to now? Is he trying to con a few more quid out of the defenders of England to pay the mortgage on his big house?
"Back home we got a taxidermy man. He gonna have a heart attack when he see what I brung him."
Re: Tommy Robinson / Panodrama
Post Sat Mar 02, 2019 8:02 pm
Posted by Strinket on Sat Mar 02, 2019 8:02 pm
Strinket User avatar
The man’s a complete pillock but it’s the useful idiots he gets to pay for his new teeth/house/cars that really take the biscuit.
Re: Tommy Robinson / Panodrama
Post Sat Mar 02, 2019 8:31 pm
Posted by Durham Giant on Sat Mar 02, 2019 8:31 pm
Durham Giant User avatar
I don’t know the child of immigrants coming over and here and having a goat immigrants. What a nice person.
