Johnstone's 2nd try
Post Sat Mar 02, 2019 2:42 pm
Posted by Willzay on Sat Mar 02, 2019 2:42 pm
Dare I say that his second try last night was his best ever finish, and maybe one of the best ever in SL? The more I keep watching it the moe I'm convinced the scoring of that try was world class.
Re: Johnstone's 2nd try
Post Sat Mar 02, 2019 2:47 pm
Posted by musson on Sat Mar 02, 2019 2:47 pm
I've re watched it this morning and agree
His finishes are amazing
Tom is only going to get better too

What's more he does this week in and week out too
He is class and a pleasure to watch
Re: Johnstone's 2nd try
Post Sat Mar 02, 2019 2:52 pm
Posted by PopTart on Sat Mar 02, 2019 2:52 pm
That's really hard to say.
He's done so many it's hard to choose.

Even in the same game the 3rd was outstanding.
Brough and Miller need to put these up for him every game.
Re: Johnstone's 2nd try
Post Sat Mar 02, 2019 3:10 pm
Posted by Trinity1315 on Sat Mar 02, 2019 3:10 pm
I wouldn't like to chose between that and many other acrobatic tries he's scored - and they're all world class.
One of the best wingers I've ever seen !
Re: Johnstone's 2nd try
Post Sat Mar 02, 2019 3:16 pm
Posted by PopTart on Sat Mar 02, 2019 3:16 pm
World class is the phrase to use.

He isn't the finished article and some wingers are better at other things but I have never seen a better finisher anywhere.
