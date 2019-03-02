WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Status Summary

Status Summary
Post Sat Mar 02, 2019 12:02 pm
Posted by Gallanteer on Sat Mar 02, 2019 12:02 pm
After last night, things are getting clearer....

Drinkwater clearly isn't working alongside Mags. Whilst most would say drop Drinkwater (which I tend to agree) one must be dropped to let Atkin start at HB.

Lee is very slow at the ruck and offers little creativity.

Discipline has become a big issue and refs will now start looking for any infringement.

We are badly missing Lunt for his leadership.

All but the last are fixable by changing the team and hopefully Lunt will be back soon.

On the flip side, the forwards are doing OK, Mitch Garbutt has been immense, Masoe is playing very well etc. Dagger and the centres are doing well.

Fingers crossed none of the injuries from yesterday are bad.
Re: Status Summary
Post Sat Mar 02, 2019 12:38 pm
Posted by fun time frankie on Sat Mar 02, 2019 12:38 pm
After two years we’re finally starting to use Mose near the line I was critical of him in the first couple of weeks but he’s stepped it up Drinkwater has to be dropped for his own good Dagger is playing well but discipline is killing us
