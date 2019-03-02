A Mother and Daughter wanted tickets for last nights game , they were told for the Carnegie Stand it was Â£39 for the mother and Â£25 for the Daughter , needless to say they did not pay . What a ridiculous amount of money to charge for a game of Rugby . With the season virtually over for Leeds there wont be many walk ups at those prices and we will soon have a half full fantastic stadium .
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Aldy, Backwoodsman, Biff Tannen, Blocker75, Brodie123, christopher, dave1612, dull nickname, Emley Cat, FGB, Jrrhino, KaeruJim, lampyboy, leeds owl, LeedsLurch, Les Norton, little wayne69, mattsrhinos1978, newgroundb4cas, ploinerrhino, PooleRhino, Punos, Quickening, Stockwell & Smales, xparksider and 335 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,852,846
|1,726
|77,457
|4,559
|SET