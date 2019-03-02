WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - PRICING

Post Sat Mar 02, 2019 10:53 am
Posted by ploinerrhino on Sat Mar 02, 2019 10:53 am
A Mother and Daughter wanted tickets for last nights game , they were told for the Carnegie Stand it was Â£39 for the mother and Â£25 for the Daughter , needless to say they did not pay . What a ridiculous amount of money to charge for a game of Rugby . With the season virtually over for Leeds there wont be many walk ups at those prices and we will soon have a half full fantastic stadium .

