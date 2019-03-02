Having bought a season ticket in November, Iâ€™ve had no reason to look at pre-purchased or matchday ticket prices. Got to say, when I bought a ticket for the old fella on Thursday, I was shocked to say the least. Only in Gary Hetheringtonâ€™s world is inflation running at over 20%. He may have crunched the numbers, and made his financial game plan, but a walk up price of Â£27 to stand seems like it will only alienate more people from attending matches. For a section of people with limited disposable income, this is a surefire way to keep them away from Headingley. Season tickets are a reasonable price at Leeds, but I canâ€™t say cranking pre-purchased tickets up by 20% and increasing walk up prices by Â£5 is a great business decision or an ethical one. Dwindling attendances at games has become an issue for a number of reasons, this is another way of killing the atmosphere by driving fans away. If Ghâ€™s master plan was to see thousands of walk up supporters paying inflated prices to watch an entertaining top of the table team, that strategy appears to have crashed and burned. Iâ€™ve a feeling our next home game will be like a morgue for a number of reasons, one of those being the inflation busting ticket prices.