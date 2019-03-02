Jackson Hastings is a player Iâ€™d like to see at Leeds, we desperately need a half back who will take control and has decent kicking game. He also qualifies for England so wonâ€™t be an overseas player, but will be non federation trained (if those rules still exist Iâ€™m not sure)
If we offer Myler and cash in exchange for Jackson Hastings I think Salford would find it very difficult to turn down. Ian Watson said in an interview the club have no money.
As the Salford Red Devils count the cost of their injury-laden defeat to St Helens on Thursday night, their head coach, Ian Watson admits that the club does not have the budget to sign new players. When asked if Salford would head into the market, Watson said: â€œIâ€™d love to dip into the market, but unfortunately we donâ€™t have the finances here to do that.
