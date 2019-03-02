This is an amazing time to be a Wakefield fan its Wimbledon esc. Carter and co done a unbelievable job of putting a team of players together nobody else wanted its a special bond between players and fans at the moment its great. Tonight at Headingly you had to be there it was magic one of the best away wins under the circumstances we were cannon fodder the poor city going to the City slickers to get hammered in the unveiling of the new Headingly Stadia....
Basically to all Wakey fans that are too lazy to go and watch it on LIVE, shame on you get your bums down to Belle Vue and away, we should have been 500 fans better off tonight it was loud and a magic moment but we should be packing it out we do have the ohhh its on tv attitude we are the only Sporting team in the City FFS get behind us before its too late.
