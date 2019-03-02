WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Get behind us. Armchair fans zzzz BORING

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Get behind us. Armchair fans zzzz BORING

Post a reply
Get behind us. Armchair fans zzzz BORING
Post Sat Mar 02, 2019 1:14 am
Posted by newgroundb4cas on Sat Mar 02, 2019 1:14 am
newgroundb4cas User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 115th / 77,457
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jul 05, 2007 11:17 am
Posts: 5114
Location: Usually at KFC
This is an amazing time to be a Wakefield fan its Wimbledon esc. Carter and co done a unbelievable job of putting a team of players together nobody else wanted its a special bond between players and fans at the moment its great. Tonight at Headingly you had to be there it was magic one of the best away wins under the circumstances we were cannon fodder the poor city going to the City slickers to get hammered in the unveiling of the new Headingly Stadia....

Basically to all Wakey fans that are too lazy to go and watch it on LIVE, shame on you get your bums down to Belle Vue and away, we should have been 500 fans better off tonight it was loud and a magic moment but we should be packing it out we do have the ohhh its on tv attitude we are the only Sporting team in the City FFS get behind us before its too late.
Image
UP THE TRIN !!!!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, cocker, imwakefieldtillidie, newgroundb4cas, PopTart, Wakefield City, wakefieldwall and 147 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,852,70497377,4574,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
TOULOUSE
TODAY 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
TORONTO
TODAY 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON LIONS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
BARROW RAIDERS
TODAY 15:00
 CH
YORK
v
LEIGH
TODAY 15:00
 CH
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
LONDON SKOLARS
v
NEWCASTLE
TODAY 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
WARRINGTON
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
TOMORROW 15:00
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)