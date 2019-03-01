WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eddie Hemmings

Post Fri Mar 01, 2019 11:46 pm
Posted by Redscat on Fri Mar 01, 2019 11:46 pm
To cap a fantastic Friday night. SKY News announces that Eddie Hemmings is to retire after 40 years.
May be an incentive to now sign up to SKY Sports channel.

