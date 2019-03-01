Frosties. wrote:
Well I donâ€™t know what to say about tonightâ€™s performance but a few people need to drop out after that.
Hmm. Watkins looked like he took a knock, Iâ€™m hoping itâ€™s not the knee again. See if he pulls through but thereâ€™s an argument to give him a week off anyway.
Sutcliffe should make way in the second row for this one I think.
Maybe a JJB or Ablett defending on the RHS, or Donaldson, might help shore things up a bit.
Injuries will probably dictate as much as form. Other sides are going to keep battering our right hand side until we can prove itâ€™s solid though, so weâ€™re going to have to do something.
