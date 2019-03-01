WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Wigan

Squad for Wigan
Post Fri Mar 01, 2019 5:07 pm
Posted by PC Plum on Fri Mar 01, 2019 5:07 pm
PC Plum
Joined: Wed Mar 15, 2006 1:46 pm
Posts: 1148
Location: Balamoray
The Broncos squad and how I hope we line up with Danny being bold and making the changes

Walker
Williams
Fleming
Morgan
Dixon
Abdull
Smith
Ioane
Cunningham
Mason
Pitts
Gee
Yates

Battye
Butler
Richards
Fozard

Lovell (please no more of this joker)
Kear

Looks like Adebiyi (head knock ?) and Pellissier (thank goodness) dropped from last week
Re: Squad for Wigan
Post Fri Mar 01, 2019 5:22 pm
Posted by Honkytonk on Fri Mar 01, 2019 5:22 pm
Honkytonk
Joined: Tue Jan 15, 2013 3:37 pm
Posts: 502
Totally agree

