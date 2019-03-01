The Broncos squad and how I hope we line up with Danny being bold and making the changes
Walker
Williams
Fleming
Morgan
Dixon
Abdull
Smith
Ioane
Cunningham
Mason
Pitts
Gee
Yates
Battye
Butler
Richards
Fozard
Lovell (please no more of this joker)
Kear
Looks like Adebiyi (head knock ?) and Pellissier (thank goodness) dropped from last week
