Edward Hemmings to retire April 19
Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:50 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
https://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/ ... ur-decades

This is shocking news.

He is giving up after the Good Friday game between Wigan and St. Helens.
Re: Edward Hemmings to retire April 19
Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:54 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Will the replacement be William Arthur, Rod Studd, Brian Carney, or Angela Powers?
Re: Edward Hemmings to retire April 19
Fri Mar 01, 2019 4:16 pm
Wilde 3
Does that coincide with Neville Smith leaving too?
Re: Edward Hemmings to retire April 19
Fri Mar 01, 2019 4:19 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
I hadn't heard that. The whole thing seems strange. Why retire mid-season? Why not wait till the Grand Final?
