Be Careful What You Wish For!!
Post Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:46 pm
Posted by HKRYorkie on Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:46 pm
Joined: Mon Mar 19, 2007 8:30 pm
https://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/ ... ur-decades


So Who's next? And very strange timing. Why not see the season out?
Post Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:50 pm
Posted by Nothus on Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:50 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Out of all of the people currently commentating on Sky's RL coverage, Eddie would be the last person I would want to get rid of.
Sure he makes a lot of mistakes nowadays but Phil, Barrie, Terry and Stuart are all completely insufferable. This would be a great time to shake up the whole setup and get a proper commentary team in place.

Get Andrew Voss on the first plane over here.

