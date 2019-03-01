Out of all of the people currently commentating on Sky's RL coverage, Eddie would be the last person I would want to get rid of.
Sure he makes a lot of mistakes nowadays but Phil, Barrie, Terry and Stuart are all completely insufferable. This would be a great time to shake up the whole setup and get a proper commentary team in place.
Get Andrew Voss on the first plane over here.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Big Jim Slade, Budgiezilla, Darrell, HKRYorkie, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Les Norton, MattyB, Moe syslak, mwindass, poppys mum, rollin thunder, Ruune Rebellion, The FC Aces, Wigg'n, wolfinwidnes1 and 193 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,852,331
|1,690
|77,457
|4,559
|SET