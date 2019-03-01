Just been reported on SkySports that Eddie Hemmings will retire on the 19th April after the Saints-Wigan derby.
Bit of a strange one if you ask me, retiring a quater of the way through the season? You'd do it at the end.
Good luck to him, i wonder how the team will go now?
https://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/12196/11651902/sky-sports-commentator-eddie-hemmings-to-retire-after-four-decades
Bit of a strange one if you ask me, retiring a quater of the way through the season? You'd do it at the end.
Good luck to him, i wonder how the team will go now?
https://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/12196/11651902/sky-sports-commentator-eddie-hemmings-to-retire-after-four-decades