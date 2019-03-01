WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eddie Hemmings Retires

Eddie Hemmings Retires
Post Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:45 pm
Posted by ComeOnYouWolves on Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:45 pm
ComeOnYouWolves
Free-scoring winger
Just been reported on SkySports that Eddie Hemmings will retire on the 19th April after the Saints-Wigan derby.

Bit of a strange one if you ask me, retiring a quater of the way through the season? You'd do it at the end.

Good luck to him, i wonder how the team will go now?

https://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/12196/11651902/sky-sports-commentator-eddie-hemmings-to-retire-after-four-decades
Re: Eddie Hemmings Retires
Post Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:52 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:52 pm
rubber duckie
Gold RLFANS Member
Back of the net!
once a wire always a wire
Re: Eddie Hemmings Retires
Post Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:53 pm
Posted by wolfinwidnes1 on Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:53 pm
wolfinwidnes1
bye lol
Re: Eddie Hemmings Retires
Post Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:54 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:54 pm
rubber duckie
Gold RLFANS Member
He wants to see his glorious Saints out beating the Pies.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Eddie Hemmings Retires
Post Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:55 pm
Posted by sir adrian morley on Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:55 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
Just hope its not health related...I've given him a bit of stick in the past but just hope he's retiring to play more golf and not a visit to quacks
Re: Eddie Hemmings Retires
Post Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:59 pm
Posted by Moe syslak on Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:59 pm
Moe syslak
Cheeky half-back
Careful what you wish for. Everyone wanted Stevo gone, saying he was past his sell by date. I'd listen to Stevo all day over the so called 'pundits' on there now. In skys early days it was just Eddie and stevo and it worked well, these days it's like The Waltons house in that commentary box.
'I've done things i'm not proud of. And the things i am proud of,.......well they're disgusting'
Re: Eddie Hemmings Retires
Post Fri Mar 01, 2019 4:02 pm
Posted by ComeOnYouWolves on Fri Mar 01, 2019 4:02 pm
ComeOnYouWolves
Free-scoring winger
I had wondered if it was health related due to his timing. Does Eddie still live in Westbrook/Old Hall?

Shame we cant give Andrew Voss a tonne of money to be the new face of RL over here.
Posted by ComeOnYouWolves on Fri Mar 01, 2019 4:02 pm
ComeOnYouWolves
Free-scoring winger
Re: Eddie Hemmings Retires
Post Fri Mar 01, 2019 4:08 pm
Posted by The Railwayman on Fri Mar 01, 2019 4:08 pm
The Railwayman
I think the whole Sky presentation needs a shake up. It is tired and so is Eddie. Enjoyed the early years with Stevo but now need to move on. Hope he takes Cummings with him as he offers nothing.

Good luck to him. Thanks for the memories ...Wide to West

