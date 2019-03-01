WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eddie to retire

Eddie to retire
Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:45 pm
Posted by [Gareth]
Last game will be good friday derby with Saints
Re: Eddie to retire
Fri Mar 01, 2019 3:56 pm
Posted by MadDogg
He has his critics but I've always enjoyed his commentary. Hope its not Bill Arthur as a permanent replacement.
Re: Eddie to retire
Fri Mar 01, 2019 4:11 pm
Posted by [Gareth]
MadDogg wrote:
He has his critics but I've always enjoyed his commentary. Hope its not Bill Arthur as a permanent replacement.


Agreed. There are far worse options.....
Re: Eddie to retire
Fri Mar 01, 2019 4:12 pm
Posted by MadDogg
[Gareth] wrote:
Agreed. There are far worse options.....


Heaven help us if its Rod Studd.

It's be awesome if Sky could get Andrew Voss over but I would doubt they even know who he is.

