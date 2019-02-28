Don't ask me how i ended up on his Wikipedia page but i see somebody has been playing with his profile. Underneath of the bumf of his playing career et al is this little masterpiece i presume has been edited by a Saints fan. As childish as it is i must admit, it made me chuckle.
'He is rumoured to be taking over from Shaun Wayne as the player coach of Wigan RFLC. Central to the deal was his ability to keep the kit so clean. He also will take on the role of club nutrionalist introducing the alphabetbites option to most meals.'
