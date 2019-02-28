WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - One for the 'oldies'

Post Thu Feb 28, 2019 7:17 pm
Posted by Trinity1315 on Thu Feb 28, 2019 7:17 pm
Had the pleasure today to visit John Etty at his home in Fleetwood.
For those who don't know John signed for Trinity from Oldham for 500 pounds (what a bargain!) and went on to score many tries for us. He was in the Trinity team v Hull at Wembley in 1960.
He's in his 90's but very sprightly and wearing a tie and blazer!
spoke fondly of his days with Trinity and insisted on showing me the Wembley photo's on his wall and his caps and medals.
A gentleman and still interested in Trinity!

