Had the pleasure today to visit John Etty at his home in Fleetwood.
For those who don't know John signed for Trinity from Oldham for 500 pounds (what a bargain!) and went on to score many tries for us. He was in the Trinity team v Hull at Wembley in 1960.
He's in his 90's but very sprightly and wearing a tie and blazer!
spoke fondly of his days with Trinity and insisted on showing me the Wembley photo's on his wall and his caps and medals.
A gentleman and still interested in Trinity!
For those who don't know John signed for Trinity from Oldham for 500 pounds (what a bargain!) and went on to score many tries for us. He was in the Trinity team v Hull at Wembley in 1960.
He's in his 90's but very sprightly and wearing a tie and blazer!
spoke fondly of his days with Trinity and insisted on showing me the Wembley photo's on his wall and his caps and medals.
A gentleman and still interested in Trinity!