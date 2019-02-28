Looks like they are back in business.
Featherstone are copping a lot of stick for the tweet (below) that they put out today.
Featherstone Rovers are frustrated at the lack of communication regarding this weekend's match against @WidnesRL.
The club would like to assure supporters that they will be updated when there is any confirmation and the team is well prepared for the match.
