Post Thu Feb 28, 2019 6:27 pm
Posted by Pellon Boy on Thu Feb 28, 2019 6:27 pm
Looks like they are back in business.

Featherstone are copping a lot of stick for the tweet (below) that they put out today.


Featherstone Rovers are frustrated at the lack of communication regarding this weekend's match against @WidnesRL.

The club would like to assure supporters that they will be updated when there is any confirmation and the team is well prepared for the match.
Post Thu Feb 28, 2019 7:51 pm
Posted by DNAFax on Thu Feb 28, 2019 7:51 pm
Rightly so! A pointless and insensitive tweet.

On another insensitive matter, what do you reckon the chances are of Halifax picking at some bones and trying to pick up a player??

