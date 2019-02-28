We are pleased to announce that Tara Jones, RFL Match official, St Helens ladies captain and England international will be joining Current super league match official Michael Mannifield as our guest speakers for March at Turnbridge WMC.
Current local Super League Match Official Michael Mannifield will talk to the group about his involvement in the game, his career to date and what its like to be a match official and what’s in store for the season ahead.
He’ll also be available for a Q & A session fielding questions from the room.
Michael won’t be a stranger to many Giants supporters having played for local amateur clubs Emley Moor and Underbank before ‘retiring’ in 2009 to focus on officiating. Over the last 10 season he’s taken charge of over 1000 matches from local junior level to Super League.
Tara will be talking about how she got involved in the game as well as how she manages two high profile roles within the game and the general state of Women's RL.
Meeting starts at 7.30pm on Tuesday 5th March.
#HGSAsavethedate
Current local Super League Match Official Michael Mannifield will talk to the group about his involvement in the game, his career to date and what its like to be a match official and what’s in store for the season ahead.
He’ll also be available for a Q & A session fielding questions from the room.
Michael won’t be a stranger to many Giants supporters having played for local amateur clubs Emley Moor and Underbank before ‘retiring’ in 2009 to focus on officiating. Over the last 10 season he’s taken charge of over 1000 matches from local junior level to Super League.
Tara will be talking about how she got involved in the game as well as how she manages two high profile roles within the game and the general state of Women's RL.
Meeting starts at 7.30pm on Tuesday 5th March.
#HGSAsavethedate