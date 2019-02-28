WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - March General Meeting

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk March General Meeting

Post a reply
March General Meeting
Post Thu Feb 28, 2019 5:08 pm
Posted by H.G.S.A on Thu Feb 28, 2019 5:08 pm
H.G.S.A User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 111th / 77,457
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:06 pm
Posts: 104
Location: #hgsasavethedate
We are pleased to announce that Tara Jones, RFL Match official, St Helens ladies captain and England international will be joining Current super league match official Michael Mannifield as our guest speakers for March at Turnbridge WMC.

Current local Super League Match Official Michael Mannifield will talk to the group about his involvement in the game, his career to date and what its like to be a match official and what’s in store for the season ahead.
He’ll also be available for a Q & A session fielding questions from the room.

Michael won’t be a stranger to many Giants supporters having played for local amateur clubs Emley Moor and Underbank before ‘retiring’ in 2009 to focus on officiating. Over the last 10 season he’s taken charge of over 1000 matches from local junior level to Super League.

Tara will be talking about how she got involved in the game as well as how she manages two high profile roles within the game and the general state of Women's RL.

Meeting starts at 7.30pm on Tuesday 5th March.

#HGSAsavethedate
Every penny we raise goes towards the Academy/youth development at the Giants so please support us and help us help the club

www.giantssupporters.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/HuddersfieldSA/
https://twitter.com/HudGiantsSA

#hgsasavethedate

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Durham Giant, TBC and 58 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,851,9511,68577,4574,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL KR
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WAKEFIELD
TOMORROW 19:45
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
TORONTO
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
YORK
v
LEIGH
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
FEATHERSTONE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)