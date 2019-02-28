First game of the season tonight against Wakey at Stanningley, match being streamed live on Rhinos facebook and youtube.
Strong team named with a potentialy devastating forward pack.
Looking forward to seeing how first years j Burton, Tindall and Delaney get on, all named in the starting side, all very good prospects.
Should be a very exciting season at academy level, cant wait.
Strong team named with a potentialy devastating forward pack.
Looking forward to seeing how first years j Burton, Tindall and Delaney get on, all named in the starting side, all very good prospects.
Should be a very exciting season at academy level, cant wait.