Post Thu Feb 28, 2019 12:44 pm
Posted by mattsrhinos1978 on Thu Feb 28, 2019 12:44 pm
First game of the season tonight against Wakey at Stanningley, match being streamed live on Rhinos facebook and youtube.

Strong team named with a potentialy devastating forward pack.

Looking forward to seeing how first years j Burton, Tindall and Delaney get on, all named in the starting side, all very good prospects.

Should be a very exciting season at academy level, cant wait.

