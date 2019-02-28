WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - U19's

Wakefield Trinity U19's

U19's
Post Thu Feb 28, 2019 12:41 pm
Posted by vastman on Thu Feb 28, 2019 12:41 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 300
Rep Position: 4th / 77,457
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 28620
Location: Poodle Power!
Notice they play their first game this week.

Look to have retained most of last years team, which on occasions looked physically immature compared to some teams so hoping this year most have bulked up a little. no lack of talent last year just bullied at times. Hope they do well.

Is Titus still eligible?

FINALLY!!! MC can someone please update the bios for the first team on the club site and above all add the U17's and U19's teams onto the site as well.

Its important as it looks professional and its what many readers are most interested in. Also most of the U19'S and Under17's won't make it so its nice for them to bask in the glory whist they can and why not its further than most of us will ever get.

If I can help in any way I will, ie collate the info and format it so your Web people can just drop it in. Thanks.
SUPPORT SWAG...

