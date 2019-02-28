WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wire (h) 2/3

Wire (h) 2/3
Post Thu Feb 28, 2019 12:34 pm
Posted by John_D on Thu Feb 28, 2019 12:34 pm
Squad. The beast is back:
Gigot, Williame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Bousquet, Simon, Whitley, Goudemand, Albert, Maria, Baitieri, Yaha, Tomkins.


Wire:
Ratkins, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, J'Accuse, T King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker, Westwood.

Saw Wire at Huddersfield last week and although Fartown were not good, what strikes you is how few times the Wire forwards get tackled on their backs. This gives Daryl Clark the time and space to do what he does and on the back of that you've got Blake Austin. Jeez, he's good.

