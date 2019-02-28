WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - York on Sunday

Board index Championship Leigh Centurions York on Sunday

Post a reply
York on Sunday
Post Thu Feb 28, 2019 11:12 am
Posted by CHEADLE LEYTHER on Thu Feb 28, 2019 11:12 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 108th / 77,457
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 329
This is going to be a very tough game, because although newly promoted, they like us, held Toronto to 14 points and have won at Bradford, plus in their last home match put over 50 points against Barrow. Crowds are improving and for the first time this season thee are 3 stands being opened. I believe this is our first visit to Bootham Crescent, but it is a fast surface which should suit us down to the ground. Pownall is back, but should he go to full back to allow Riddy to go back to the halves? Hopefully we will have our Saints contingent back, as we are facing a well coached side by a James Ford.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: CHEADLE LEYTHER, gunners guns13, kirkhall, Leyther_Matt, reffy and 106 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,851,8321,50477,4574,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL KR
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
WAKEFIELD
TOMORROW 19:45
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY BULLDOGS
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
TOULOUSE
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
TORONTO
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
ROCHDALE
v
BARROW RAIDERS
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
YORK
v
LEIGH
Sat 2nd Mar 15:00
 CH
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
FEATHERSTONE
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)