This is going to be a very tough game, because although newly promoted, they like us, held Toronto to 14 points and have won at Bradford, plus in their last home match put over 50 points against Barrow. Crowds are improving and for the first time this season thee are 3 stands being opened. I believe this is our first visit to Bootham Crescent, but it is a fast surface which should suit us down to the ground. Pownall is back, but should he go to full back to allow Riddy to go back to the halves? Hopefully we will have our Saints contingent back, as we are facing a well coached side by a James Ford.